Who Killed Tongogara? As Zanu PF Chefs Revive His Memory

The question who killed ZANLA Commander General Josiah Magama Tongogara, lingers on decades after he died under mysterious circumstances in Mozambique.

Zanu PF chefs have joined Tongogara’s family in celebrating his memory as a shrewd planner and military strategist, in the hope that questions surrounding his death will go away.

Tongogara died in a car accident on the 26th of December 1979 in Mozambique.

In memory of the fearless and gallant ZANLA forces commander, members of the Tongogara family and the Josiah Tongogara Foundation accompanied by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga and Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi visited the National Heroes Acre this Monday to mark the 37th anniversary of the death of General Tongogara whose remains lie buried at the shrine.

The ZDF Commander General Chiwenga said Tongogara was a vital cog in ensuring the war against the white settler regime was won.

There is also widespread consensus that the legacy of liberation war heroes such as Tongogara must be remembered for the selfless sacrifices they made for the country’s independence.

The family of the late ZANLA Commander says despite the pain associated with how they were robbed by the late Tongogara’s death, the contribution he made makes them proud to be associated with such a hero.

Tongogara’s military prowess saw him promoted to the post of ZANLA Military Commander and chairman of the high command in 1972.

In 1973 he was appointed the chief of defence in the Dare Rechimurenga, the Zanu supreme council directing prosecution of the liberation struggle war.

Sadly the general perished in a car accident in Mozambique on his way to Zimbabwe a few months before independence. – State Media