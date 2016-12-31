Why Are the World’s Richest Prophets Found Only in Nigeria, Ghana, and Zimbabwe?

By Farai Masiya| The entire Biblical history happened in the Middle East where Jesus was born and the scripture including Bible eschatology centers all stories over there. The gospel was spread through out the world from the Middle East.

What concerns me is that why aren’t there similar prophets seen or cited in those areas today who do the same things as ours down here in Africa? The world’s richest and loudest of prophets are from Nigeria, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

I am yet to see prophets from USA, UK, Greece, Italy, Brazil, Canada Angola etc and there is clearly none from Israel the chosen Biblical nation. – Farai Masiya