Why People Are Always Killed Inside TB Joshua’s Church Meetings?

With an additional three (3) people killed inside TB Joshua’s church premises this month, bringing the total to 123 and at Walter Magaya’s congregation an instant 11 total, people are asking why it is, so many are losing their lives at the controversial preachers’ meetings.

A recent court judgement ruled that TB Joshua is criminally liable for the death of 116 people who were killed during his church building collapse illegally built in 2014, two of them who were Zimbabweans; Joshua is currently using lawyers to fight against that judgement.

ZimEye.com herewith samples some of the reader contributions. One commentator said the Christianity exhibited by the “prophets” shows a religion sharply different from the one seen in the Bible where people would receive life and not lose it, whenever they came into contact with Jesus Christ the Son Of God. The vast expanse of scripture shows that no one ever died in Jesus’ presence.

Are TB Joshua and Walter Magaya authentic preachers?