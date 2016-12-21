Why Trump May No Longer Be Sworn In As US President Next Month



For Anti-Trump supporters, there is still some glimmer of hope that president-elect Donald Trump won’t be sworn in as president of the United States come January 2017 due to today’s Electoral College votes.

In the recently concluded U.S Presidential election, Trump won the electoral college votes, defeating Clinton in major states, while Clinton won the popular votes, amassing over 2 million votes than her rival.

There’s a possibility, though slim, that Trump won’t be president if electors in the elctoral college vote decide to vote against the victor and vote against their states’ results.

The 538 members of the Electoral College are set on Monday to make President-elect Donald Trump’s victory official.

In all 50 state capitals and the District of Columbia, electors — chosen by the state parties of the candidate who carried their state, Trump or Hillary Clinton — will meet to cast their ballots. The gatherings will remove the last bit of drama from 2016’s unprecedented election season — and post-election efforts to persuade Republican electors to vote against Trump, in some cases in violation of state laws requiring electors to support the victor.

Heightening the tension in recent weeks: Clinton actually won the popular vote by about 3 million — making Trump the worst-performing winner in the popular vote since 1876. NewsofaAfrica