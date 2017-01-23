“Win First Five Games or You Go” – Ultimatum for Dynamos Coach

Ray Nkosi | Faded Harare soccer giants Dynamos have told coach Llyod Mutasa that he must win all his first five competitive games or he gets the boot out of the team.

Speaking to journalists after the team’s Annual General Meeting in Harare yesterday, team president Kenny Mubaiwa said the coach has to win all his first five games including preseason matches as the club wants to win the league at all cost this year.

“We want to bring back the pride of DeMbare and I am pleading with all the Dynamos fans to give support to Lloyd (Mutasa),” said Mubaiwa. “We are going to review his performance after five games and when I say five games I am not talking of the league only. “We might play in the Bob ‘93, the Independence Cup or whatever comes which is not a friendly match and we will start counting from there.”

The country’s most successful football club was last season a pale shadow of the team which has dominated the local landscape for years. They finished in fifth place and, to rub salt into the wounds of their fans, their biggest rivals CAPS United won the championship. But Mubaiwa believes they will bounce back this year and revealed coach Lloyd Mutasa has been given the first five games of the season to prove he can lead them back to glory.

“At Dynamos we expect our team to qualify for the finals or winning silverware. I have asked him to beef up his technical team with two coaches from any club. We will be watching him and if things doesn’t go the way we want we will obviously make a change.

“The coaches do not necessarily have to be Dynamos sons. They will come and join him together with Gift Muzadzi and Murape Murape. All I am saying is Dynamos need positive results and we must go back to our winning ways.” Mubaiwa also took a dig on the players that left the club.

“We did not lose our best players. When you look at Dominic (Mukandi) he was coming in as a substitute the same as Brett (Amidu), he was also coming in as a substitute. The only player that I think was good but not really our best was Godknows (Murwira) and we are not worried about them,” said Mubaiwa. “We have their suitable replacements.