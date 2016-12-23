Woman Collapses And Dies In VID Queue

A Bulawayo woman collapsed and died on Wednesday while standing in a queue at Plumtree Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) trying to obtain a driver’s licence.

Mrs Eunice Sibanda (52) of Tshabalala suburb and a teacher at Masuku Primary School in the city, collapsed and was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

Her daughter, Ms Lisa Sibanda, said her mother left for Plumtree in the morning where she intended to undergo a road test to obtain a driver’s licence.

“My mum left early yesterday morning (Wednesday) for Plumtree. We were hoping to congratulate her since she was going to undergo a road test.

We were shocked to receive a call in the afternoon from Plumtree saying that my mum had collapsed. We rushed to Plumtree but when we got there

VID officials directed my uncles to check for her body at a mortuary,” said Lisa.

She said her mother was in good health on the day she left for Plumtree.

Mrs Sibanda’s family went to Plumtree yesterday to collect the body and the family will make funeral arrangements later.

She is survived by two daughters and a niece.