Woman Endures 7-Day Rape, Kidnap Hell

A 27-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo woman was kidnapped and held captive for seven days by her ex-boyfriend who repeatedly raped her during that period.

Kudakwashe Antony Mapwevo (27) of New Lobengula suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with four counts of malicious damage to property, assault, rape and unlawful detention.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to January 27 for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Mufaro Mageza said Mapwevo allegedly sent a message to the complainant, whose name has been withheld for ethical reasons, via her grandmother, asking to meet her.

“On January 11, this year at around 9AM, the complainant was phoned by her grandmother to the effect that the accused person was looking for her.

“She proceeded to the accused person’s home, where she found him standing outside with his brother,” said Mr Mageza.

The court heard that Mapwevo became violent in the middle of the ex-lovers’ meeting, allegedly angry that she was late.

He allegedly grabbed her phone and smashed it against a wall before forcing her into the house.

“He force-marched her into the house where he held her hostage until January 19, depriving her of her right to freedom of movement,” said the prosecutor.

Mr Mageza said Mapwevo raped the complainant several times after forcing her into the house.

“The accused person had sexual intercourse with the complainant from January 12 to January 19 without her consent,” he said. – State Media