Woman Stripped Over Hen

A 43-year-old Seke man has appeared in court for allegedly undressing a woman during a fracas in which he was claiming his hen.

Tendayi Gotekote of Chaitezvi Village under Chief Seke is facing charges of indecent assault as defined in Section 67 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. Appearing before Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Yeukai Chigodora, the State, led by Mr Norman Koropi, alleged that Gotekote went to Noreen Sarurani’s homestead in November last year, accusing her son of stealing his hen.

“Gotekote started beating Sarurani’s son, who was denying the allegations,” the court heard.

“In trying to defend her son from being assaulted, the mother was involved in the fracas and Gotekote grabbed her blouse, pulled it off and left her semi naked,”

Sarurani was rescued by Norman Chaitezvi, the village headman.

Gotekote is out on bail and is expected to give his defence outline tomorrow. – State Media