Woman Sues Father Over $90 Fees

A 20-YEAR-OLD woman from Bulawayo yesterday dragged her father to court seeking $90 for school fees.

Ms Nolic Gumpo of Pumula South suburb told a court that she wanted her father Dumisani Ncube to assist her achieve her dreams.

Ms Gumpo said she failed to obtain her Ordinary Level results at her previous school as they were withheld because she lost three text books.

She said her father refused to give her money to buy the text books.

“I am a former student at Mpopoma High School and l lost three text books. My teacher informed me that l passed four subjects but when l approached my father he refused to buy text books in order for me to collect my results,” Ms Gumpo said.

She said she has decided to repeat her O-Levels and has secured a place at Mcumbatha Secondary School in Nkulumane suburb.

“Your Worship, my father refused to give me money to buy text books and collect my results. I’ve since secured a place at Mcumbatha Secondary School to repeat my Form 4. I need $45 for school fees and $45 for food, transport and clothes”.

In response, Ncube said his daughter was a stupid child because she had dragged him to court.

“She is stupid! I wasted my time coming to this court. I paid for her school fees last time but she did not bring her results. Instead of showing me her results she told me stories of text books,” he said.

Bulawayo Magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya ordered Ncube to give her child the money to buy text books and postponed the matter to February 10. – State Media