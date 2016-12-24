ZAMBEZI RIVER VICTIM: Tribute To A Brother, Friend, Role Model And Lover Of Christ

Nathaniel Tshuma, Muziwethu Ryan Tshuma commonly known as Phassjohn was my brother umntakababamncane. To me he exceeded all these barriers of a family tree, he was my role model, a friend and someone whom when I saw I knew I had to put my things right because he was strict and he would tell me that what is wrong is wrong and I knew I had to put my things in place.

There was no leeway when it came to Him. Ubekutshela ukuthi “Bra put Your House in order because when we start our Family Company (name withheld) I won’t carry you on my behind”. I know you might think he was selfish or what but what needs to be underlined is that he was a hard-worker and someone who stood for what is right irregardless of what circumstances favoured. I loved Him and I love Him. Sorry Phassjohn!

I can never understand why you went too soon. We had plans for the future together and we were determined to make our family name Known, We were ready. You were a bright shining star in our family. You were our “Home” Muziwethu but now where will we dwell? You selfish Muzi where will we dwell? If You could have given me that answer before You went I could have maybe done something but reality is I could have failed. Only You “our Home” was capable. I remember when we were Young we decided to make our on chilli sauce because we were so fond of Chilli.

It is funny because I was just looking at You trying to put two and two together but mina nje ngangivalekile ngingaboni lutho. When I recall I now see that You were a creative person a Scientist. You had it in Your Blood and it is against this background that You grew up and became one of the most intelligent individuals that I ever seen with my own eyes. YOU WERE GREAT BRA! Nonetheless I take Solace that You were nurtured the perfect way, You knew God and You Loved God, gratitude to our parents. While many youths have succumbed to the ravages of cold earth, You stood firm in the Lord for that I say “Bravo”. Am confident that You are resting in a safe Place. I Love You Phassjohn. Sorry Ntwana Yami. You left a fresh wound in my heart. I will never heal from this trauma. Why should You die in this way ngoba wenzeni. What is life?

Surely, Isitsha esihle asidleli. Rest In Peace Phassjohn Tshuma Muziwethu Ryan.