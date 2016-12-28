ZANU PF Councillors Loot $760 000 Water Project Cash

Staff Reporter | A $760 000 advance to the Municipality Of Gwanda from the International Development Bank of Zimbabwe earmarked for the construction of a 5 mega litre water reservoir in Spitzkop suburb has disappeared and construction work on the project back at a halt.

The project started ten years back and stalled in 2010 because of financial constraints before the fresh cash injection by the bank in January this year.

Speaking at a recent public meeting in the town, ward 5 Councillor of the the town Pabalo Maphala MDC-T told residents that the contractor disappeared from site after workers had downed tools for non payment of wages for 5 months amid allegations that there no more funds to complete the project.

The councillor also indicated that the contractor was some spotted taking away over twenty tonnes of cement and other building material before the project was brought to a standstill.

Councillor Maphala claimed that he personally made several reports to his fellow councillors on the disappearance of building material from the project but the ZANU PF majority council didn’t do anything to address the situation claiming that the project was under control.

In a counter move, Ward 4 Councillor Mududuzi Ncube (ZANU PF) tried to block his fellow councillor for bringing the issue of the tank to members of the public claiming that council was looking into the issue.

At the start of the project early this year, Mayor Knowledge Ndlovu had promised residents that the tank was going be commissioned in the middle of the year and was going to the solution to the town’s perennial water problems.

In his submission at the time, the Mayor said that all material for the project had been delivered on site and the material was enough to see the long standing project through with no need for additional funding.

“We’ve managed to buy all the material needed for the completion of the reservoir. We’re waiting for the contractor to come back on site as there are one or two things which are being processed. However, the project may be completed mid-year. We’re working hard so that we meet our target but it all depends on the speed of the contractor,” Mayor Ndlovu said in January.

Comment could not be obtained from the Mayor on the latest development.

A council official in the engineering department however confirmed to ZimEye.com that work on the tank stopped sometime in November as the contractor failed to agree terms with his workers before both the contractor and workers left the site as no funds were available to continue with the project and to pay wages.