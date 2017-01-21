Zanu PF Nominates Tsitsi Mugabe For Zvimba Constituency

ZANU-PF has nominated Caroline Tsitsi Mugabe to the Zvimba Constiuency senate seat in Mashonaland West following the death of ZANU-PF central committee member Virginia Muchenje last year. In a notice published in the government gazzette yesterday, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Rita Makarau said the nomination is in accordance with section 39 of the Electoral Act.

Justice Makarau said any voter wishing to object the nomination should do so in writing within 14 days from the date of the publication of the notice. No by-elections are held to replace senators as they were chosen under proportional representation and the political party that holds the seat is expected to provide a replacement should the seat fall vacant. StarFM