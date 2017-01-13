ZANU PF Thieves And Thugs Just Don’t Die – Moyo

Staff Reporter | The National Chairman of the Morgan Tsvangirai led Movement for Decomcratic Change MDCT, Mr Lovemore Moyo says that ZANU PF thieving and thuggish leaders live for too long to continue to plunder the economy.

Speaking at the burial of the late MDCT Gwanda Central constituency chairman Readus Thlou in Gwanda yesterday, Moyo said that Zimbabwe is unfortunate to remain stuck with ZANU PF leaders who live for too long while people fighting for the good of the country die at an early age.

Moyo lamented the death of Thlou who he described as a hero of democracy who needs not to wait to be confirmed as a hero by anyone but his works in the fight for democracy proved him to be a hero.

Addressing the mourners, the MDCT Vice President Thokozani Khuphe encouraged her party’s members to accept the death of Thlou as a beginning of a new phase in the party and build on from where he left off.

Khuphe also described the late liberation war veteran as someone who the party looked up upon for future deployments in an MDCT government. Thlou was a holder of a Master of Science degree in Animal Health from the University Of Sierra Leone. He worked for government in the Ministry Of Agriculture before diverting into full-time opposition politics.

Thlou died at a private hospital in Bulawayo on Monday after a long battle with a heart problem and is survived by his wife and three children. Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the highly emotional funeral.