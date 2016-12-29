Zanu PF Youth Leader Steals Donated Chinese Rice

Staff Reporter | A ZANU PF youth leader in Bulawayo has been arrested after being found in possession of 5 tonnes of rice donated from China.

The man identified to ZimEye.com by sources within the police in the city as Simbarashe Mushava is believed to have been picked by police on a tip off on Christmas day only to finally revealed his loot to the two days later.

Mushava aged 33 is said to have unveiled to the police 103 by 50kg bags of the suspected stolen rice at a house in Queens Park West.

Efforts to get an official confirmation and a comment of the report from the police in the city failed. The sources however, insist on their information to ZimEye.com and claim that Mushava is a well known ZANU PF youth leader in the area whose position in the ruling party’s youth could not immediately be ascertained.