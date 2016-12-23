Zanu PF’s Nick Mangwana Hits Back, Produces Transcript Of Talk

Staff Reporter | The ruling Zanu PF party’s UK Rep Nick Mangwana brewed a storm recently over remarks he made at the just ended Zanu PF conference, held in Masvingo. In his presentation to a closed Zanu PF meeting which was leaked on social media, Mangwana mentions some of Zanu PF’s Diaspora headaches among them the now exiled Pastor Evan Mawarire and Vendors Union leader Sten Zvorwadza. He also briefs the party on counter campaigns to deal with the massive Diaspora opposition.

It is still not clear how that particular footage leaked.

Consequently, Zimbos in the UK have been beating their chests in anger, want Mangwana deported by the British government and a petition is already in circulation. Zanu PF UK have in turn produced the transcript below;

Translation: Nick Mangwana: “Excuse me! Thank you. We represent the party in Europe we say, the Diaspora sends a lot of money home. A lot of families are standing today because of the children who are outside the country who are helping them. Besides that good that the Diaspora does, there are also miscreants in its midst. Some of these come back here, you know, and do whatever they do. People like Mawarire were in the Diaspora. People like this vendor what’s his name, Stan Zvorwadza is one of us Diasporans in Britain. So for us to deal with this mischief, we need our own party cadres to operate in cyberspace. Some who hit back on twitter and some who hit back on Facebook and so on. And some who mobilise resources. Instead of the resources just going to your mother, children, younger brothers/sisters, some of the resources go to the party. But for that to happen, the Diaspora must be structured. Because we hear that there are 4 million people in the Diaspora. Ok, as for their vote where they are they can wait. In the meantime those who want to vote we can come and vote here. But there is this one thing that our party ZANU PF is the only one without a Province outside the country. So this is our request that of we are given our own province we structure and represent the country but our role is not to vote. Our role is influence the election here in Zimbabwe and mobilising resources. That’s our role. I thank you”