Zifa Spoiling the Warriors Gabon Preps – MDC

By Clifford Hlatywayo| The Philip Chiyangwa led Zifa, the ministry of Sports and the entire Zanu Pf government are busy spoiling the warriors Gabon preparations. The level of confusion and disorganisation is unthinkable. A testimony of a failed government.

This cabal failed to raise funds for the warriors campaign and the team qualified on their own efforts and love for the country. The Calisto Pasuwa led squad traveled to Malawi by bus overnight after the Zanu pf government failed to give support to the team. The confusion being poured in the warriors preparations by clueless Sports ministry and Zifa must be arrested now.

The tired Zanu pf government has forced state owned entities to fund millions of USDs to their December Conference in Masvingo but is now neglecting the people’s warriors.

As the alternative ministry responsible for Sports in MDC T, we call upon all progressive Zimbabweans to support the warriors financially at this hour. We have liaised with other legend footballers to urgently come up with an independent committee to fundraise for the diamond boys’ preparations and supporters’ travel to Gabon. The coach Calisto Pasuwa and team captain, Willard Katsande’s squad has to be morally and financially supported. This is our national duty, let’s support our hardworking boys. Let’s practice real patriotism not that one of Zanu pf’s empty slogans.

Zifa received USD250,000 from Caf and another USD250,000 from NetOne. No one knows where and how that money is being used. Progressive citizens must take charge now to serve the situation.

Go warriors go!!!

Clifford Hlatywayo

MDC T Shadow Minister of Sports, Recreation and Entertainment