Zim Arrests Pakistanis Over Death Threats

TWO Pakistani nationals, who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill their compatriot’s family, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with assault and threats to commit murder.

Ibrah Ijaz (31) and Sajid Irfan (37), appeared before magistrate Sekai Chiundura and were remanded to February 23 on $50 bail each.

The complainant in the matter, Muhamad Zaheer, is also the accused in another court on assault charges emanating from the same incident.

Zaheer is said to be a former business partner of the two suspect’s father, Mohammad Asghar Ali (56), who is also an alleged accomplice in this matter and is said to be at large.

It is the State’s allegations that on January 14 this year, Zaheer was at his shop along Kaguvi Street with his shop assistant, Nyasha Takura, when they were approached by Ijaz and Irfan, who went on to ask about the whereabouts of Mohammad Waheed.

The State alleges Zaheer did not respond kindly to the inquiry telling the suspects to contact Waheed on his mobile phone, as he had already given them his contact details.

This did not go down well with the trio, who allegedly then assaulted Zaheer with fists and some vehicle spare parts, which were in the shop.

It is the State’s case that the suspects then threatened to kill Zaheer’s parents and relatives based in Pakistan and also threatened to kill him.

As a result of the threats, the State alleges, the trio instilled in the complainant reasonable fear that they were going to kill him and his relatives, prompting him to report the matter to the police.

Zaheer, who was represented by Roy Mabhena, also appeared in another court on allegations of assaulting Ijaz and Irfan and was granted $50 bail. He was also remanded to February 23 for trial.

Desire Chidanire appeared for the State. – Newsday