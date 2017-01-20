Zim Burns While Mugabe’s Rent $500,000 Dubai Villa

Zimbabwe is burning, as government fails to provide adequate support for recent victims of flash floods, provide medical care and other basic necessities. This all comes amidst revelations that President Robert Mugabe and wife Grace are paying up to $500 000 annual in rentals for an upmarket villa in Emirates Hills, Dubai.

The legal dispute over the botched purchase of a US$1.35 million diamond ring between the First Lady Grace Mugabe and Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed has opened a can of worms amid revelations that the Mugabe’s are renting the expensive villa.

The rentals translate to $42 000 per month enough to buy two houses in some Harare’s high density suburbs monthly.

According to local weekly this is contained in Jamal’s High Court affidavit filed through Beatrice Mtetwa in response to Grace’s deposition.

The background to the story is that in a letter dated January 11 2017 and addressed to the Police Headquarters legal department, Beatrice Mtetwa poked holes in the court submissions by President Robert Mugabe’s wife and the police. Mtetwa argued that the illegal occupants at Ahmed’s houses are acting on behalf of Grace, and querying why the police had not divulged that they had occupied the houses when the Sheriff of the High Court requested a police escort in his bid to evict the occupiers.

She also questioned why the occupants of the houses had referred them to the First Lady and her son Russell Goreraza.

“A provisional order per the attached copy was granted by the High Court on the 21st (of) December 2016 for the forthwith eviction of all those who occupy our clients’ premises,” wrote Mtetwa.

“Although the Sheriff was requested to effect the eviction as at 4th (of) January 2017, he has regrettably not done so under the subterfuge that he awaited the provision of escorts from the Officer Commanding District Harare (Dispol Harare).”

Police escort was sought after Grace’s security personnel allegedly threatened to shoot the Sheriff of the High Court, Macauff Madega, when he delivered an eviction order to the First Family’s Blue Roof palace in the Helensvale area of Borrowdale suburb on December 22 last year.

Madega last week wrote a letter to the Officer Commanding Harare requesting police escort in his bid to evict the illegal occupants of Ahmed’s premises.

“We hereby seek police assistance to enforce the attached writ and order. We want to carry out the ejectment of the occupants of 409 Harare Drive Pomona, 18 Cambridge Road Avondale and 75 King George Road Avondale,” wrote Madega. Independent