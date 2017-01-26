Zim Convicts, Deports Ethiopian Nationals

THIRTY-four illegal Ethiopian migrants, who were arrested while hiding at a Marondera farm, pleaded guilty on Tuesday before magistrate Shane Kubonera, who then convicted and discharged the group into the hands of immigration officials.

The all-male group of Ethiopians, who had been detained since December, were relieved after continuous postponement of their case, as the State looked for an interpreter.

However, the Ethiopians, who were represented by lawyer Gerald Saidi, will have to wait a little longer, as authorities have begun processing their deportation papers.

Among the illegal immigrants were four boys aged between 11 and 12.

According to court papers, on December 16 last year, the suspects were transported from Mutoko to Marondera en route to Beitbridge by Cletto Nyandoro and Gift Bere.

They were allegedly later dropped at Plot 3, Bemba Farm in Marondera, by Nyandoro, who had gone to Marondera Town to buy food for them. Acting on a tip-off, police stormed the farm and arrested the suspects after discovering that they had no travel documents.

Tariro Shirichena-Chamisa represented the State. – Newsday