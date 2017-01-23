Zimbabwe Could Have Crushed Tunisia – DETAILS

0

Zimbabwe could have easily crushed Tunisia.

The Warriors who were beaten 4-2 on Tuesday night, failed their fight due to mere luck because the same team Tunisia that caused them trouble, failed to beat Zimbabwe’s match, Algeria which the Warriors stopped in their tracks last week. The stats from the matches show that the Warriors with a little more boosting, will upset Tunisia in a future match. The running stats read as follows:

Senegal vs Algeria
Score: 2 – 2
Min: 90+4
Substitution!!
Keita Balde Diao⬆⬇, Senegal
Zimbabwe vs Tunisia
Score: 2 – 4
Zimbabwe vs Algeria
Score: 2 – 2
Match Over!!

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleZimbabwe vs Tunisia FINAL SCORE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR