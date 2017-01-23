Zimbabwe Could Have Crushed Tunisia – DETAILS

Zimbabwe could have easily crushed Tunisia.
The Warriors who were beaten 4-2 on Tuesday night, failed their fight due to mere luck because the same team Tunisia that caused them trouble, failed to beat Zimbabwe’s match, Algeria which the Warriors stopped in their tracks last week. The stats from the matches show that the Warriors with a little more boosting, will upset Tunisia in a future match. The running stats read as follows:
Senegal vs Algeria
Score: 2 – 2
Min: 90+4
Substitution!!
Keita Balde Diao⬆⬇, Senegal
Zimbabwe vs Tunisia
Score: 2 – 4
Zimbabwe vs Algeria
Score: 2 – 2
Match Over!!