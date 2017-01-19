Zimbabwe To Crush Senegal 3 – 1 | PREDICTION

ZimEye Sports editorial team predicts that Zimbabwe will today beat Senegal 3 – 1..

Zimbabwe is tonight attacking Senegal on the football pitch.

Senegal will book their place in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations if they beat Zimbabwe in their second Group B match.

They were the only team in the group to win their first match – 2-0 against Tunisia – and they have no injuries.

Zimbabwe will be without forward Knowledge Musona, who has not recovered from a hamstring problem he suffered in the 2-2 draw with Algeria.

The K.V. Oostende forward was substituted after only 12 minutes.

However, Zimbabwe are hopeful Musona will be fit to return for their final game against Tunisia on 23 January.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is convinced Senegal have what it takes to go deep into the tournament.

“Perhaps we were overconfident in previous campaigns and believed the media hype about being among the favourites,” he said.

“I believe there is more humility within the squad now – a realisation that we are just one of many contenders to become African champions.

“We are good enough to go all the way and bring the trophy to Senegal for the first time, but many difficult matches lie ahead.”

Zimbabwe will certainly not be pushovers, having come within eight minutes of puling off a shock victory over much-fancied Algeria.

Coach Callisto Pasuwa wants his side to take confidence from that result.

“I hope that by holding an Algerian team containing Riyad Mahrez and several other stars we can get rid of an inferiority complex we sometimes possess,” he said.

The only previous Nations Cup game between the countries was won 2-0 by Senegal in Egypt 11 years ago thanks to second-half goals from Henri Camara and Issa Ba. – BBC

To watch live, Eurosport is streaming the match as it progresses from 7pm UK time