Zimbas Swept Away in Flooded Limpopo River

Staff Reporter | A yet to be determined number of Zimbabweans illegally crossing into South Africa through the crocodile infested and flooded Limpopo River was on Wednesday afternoon swept away.

Sources who claim to have been at the scene of the incident at the time told ZimEye.com that at least twenty people could have been swept away in the river as they attempted to cross into South Africa.

According to their account a group of Amagumaguma, name given to those who help people to cross the river, had been busy helping people to cross into South Africa only for their luck to run out on probably the six crossing when they could not stand against the swelling waters of the river.

Asked why people were still using the illegal crossing method known as “dabulap” into South Africa when Zimbabwean passports were now relatively easy to access, the sources who were scheduled for the next crossing team claimed that most of them are from Tsholotsho areas where Gukurahundi “wiped of our parents and so can not get birth certificates.”

The sources claim that despite the unfortunate deaths scores more people are continuing to cross through the Limpopo waters into South Africa in time for opening of factories in Johannesburg next week.