Zimbas Taxi Driver ‘Killers’ To Spend X-Mas In Botswana Jail

Three Zimbabweans accused of killing a taxi driver in Gaborone, Botswana are spending this and many more Christmases behind bar.

The Zimbabwean trio of Jini James Ndaba (40) Martin Mkandla (34) and Sam Ncube (39) are accused of robbing and killing taxi driver Odirileng Shimane Kereeng.

The accused also robbed Kereeng of his P450 Nokia mobile phone before driving off in his silver Corolla Allex.

State Prosecutor, Inspector Tsogo Rantopa, said investigations into the matter are ongoing adding that they are currently recording statements from witnesses.

When asked if they had anything to say, Ncube claimed he was wrongfully arrested as he does not know anything about the case.

He pleaded with the prosecution to speed up investigations as prison is not a comfortable place.

Magistrate Ngandu however dismissed him saying more than 90% of people accused of crime always say they dont know why they were arrested.

She said even if found in possession of a dead body suspects will still deny any involvement.

Let the prosecution do their investigations. Eventually you will know why you were arrested after they have collected all the evidence and proved beyond reasonable doubt whether you are guilty or not. Remember you are facing a serious charge of murder and we do not want to leave any stone unturned. No one is going to rush and they are going to take their time, said Ngandu. – Online