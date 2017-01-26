ZRP Cop Caught In The Act

LIVE REPORT A female ZRP cop has been reported to her bosses after issuing a ticket fine of $150 on one person.

The police officer was part of a road block manning the flyover at NRZ Mutare.

Since government says police have no legal right to collect more than $20 for traffic offences, ZimEye sought to hear on her justification for demanding the money, to which she denied ever issuing a fine on the day. “Ah I think you are calling a wrong person, hapana munhu wandambopa ticket ini,” she said before abruptly hanging up. She was once again engaged and her badge number has been submitted to Harare HQ together with the evidence trail. VIDEO: