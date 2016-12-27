ZRP Cop Jailed For Raping Pregnant Suspect

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) cop who allegedly raped a pregnant female suspect in the charge office, after promising to conceal her theft charges has been convicted and sentenced by a local magistrate.

Constable Alec Mhlanga (33), appeared before Chiredzi Senior Magistrate Judith Zuyu facing rape charges and abuse of office. Mhlanga was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the crime. On October 11, 2016, Mhlanga was on duty at Chiredzi Police Station when Esnath Nyanzani (21), a Mozambican national was brought to the station by officers on patrol. She was instructed to sleep in the charge office since she was pregnant.

In the middle of the night she requested to go to the toilet and she was escorted by Mhlanga. After using the toilet, it is alleged Mhlanga ordered her to go to the investigations office where he demanded sex in return for the woman’s freedom. He is further alleged to have ordered the woman to undress and had sex with her.

After the act Mhlanga ordered the woman not to disclose the matter. Mhlanga then left the charge office in the morning since he had completed his shift. The woman then reported the matter to a female officer who had assumed duty in the morning.

Mhlanga however, claimed he had an affair with the woman and further said the rape charges were fabricated. He was represented by Pundu and Company. Magistrate Zuyu dismissed Mhlanga’s argument as baseless and inconsistent .