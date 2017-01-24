ZRP Cops Admit Knocking Down Woman

ZRP cops have admitted knocking down a woman on Saturday.

There was a gory scene with blood strewn on the tarmac on Saturday when police officers crashed into a woman while on a wild chase for a kombi.

In a statement the police spokesperson Charity Charamba confirmed the accident, but said the victim had only sustained injuries.

She vehemently denied claims of death.

“Circumstances are that the police vehicle, a Ford Fiesta, was travelling due south long Rotten Row, Harare, when the driver knocked down a pedestrian near the intersection with Jason Moyo Avenue,” Snr Asst Comm Charamba said.

She continued, “as a result of the accident, the pedestrian, a 28-year-old woman, sustained injuries.

“The police attended the scene and ferried the woman to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where she was admitted. “The ZRP respects the sanctity of human life and the road traffic accident was not deliberate as some people have tried to portray on social media. “Follow ups were made to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to check on the victim and she has since been discharged. “Investigations into the road traffic accident are in progress.”