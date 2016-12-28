ZRP Cops Bashed For Blocking Vehicle Ferrying Sick Child

Terrence Mawawa, Zvishavane | Four ZRP cops were last week assaulted by an angry mob after blocking a vehicle ferrying a sick child to hospital.

The overzealous police details stopped one Tinashe Maidza at a roadblock at Dadaya Turn-off and he advised them he was ferrying a seriously ill child to Zvishavane District Hospital-from Mberengwa. Maidza tried to explain the situation to the cops but they remained adamant. An irate Maidza then drove off towards Mberengwa.

The cops pursued him in a Toyota Fun Cargo Vehicle. They blocked his way at Bulawayo Road Bus Stop and when touts and vendors heard about the situation they mobbed the officers and severely assaulted them. “When touts and vendors noticed that there was a sick child in Maidza’s vehicle they pleaded with the cops to allow the driver to proceed to Zvishavane Hospital but the cops remained adamant.This then angered the touts and vendors who used logs to assault the cops,”said an eyewitness.

Anti-riot police officers then descended on the scene but the crowd had already dispersed. “The touts and vendors have started a serious war with the police and we will deal with them in a ruthless way.We will bring the culprits to book very soon,”said a police officer who was part of the rescue team. Midlands Police Spokesperson ,Inspector Joel Goko was not immediately available for a comment on the matter.