ZRP Cops Humiliated – Bulawayo Granted Order To Commemorate Gukurahundi | BREAKING NEWS

ZRP Cops Humiliated – Bulawayo Granted Order To Commemorate Gukurahundi

Staff Reporter | The High Court in Bulawayo has just granted a rare judgement allowing Bulawayo residents under the banner of Ibhetshu Likazulu, to hold an event to commemorate the mass killings of people in Matabeleland during the Gukurahundi atrocities of the early eighties.

Police had blocked the event claiming that the venue for the event had been booked for another event.

A video shared to ZimEye.com by sources on the ground indicates that Justice Bere at the High Court in Bulawayo ordered the police to grant the organisers of the event access to the Stanley Hall in Makokoba for the event.

Details on the proceedings are still coming through and ZimEye.com will give updates as the events unfold. More to follow…

