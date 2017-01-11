ZRP Cops Caught In The Act | GOODS SMUGGLING

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | ZRP officers at Mashava Police Post are under probe for failing to open a docket to prosecute a haulage truck driver who is being investigated for smuggling goods into the country.

Sources at the police post told ZimEye.com yesterday that the three cops were being probed for sitting on the docket to prosecute the driver.

A female cop revealed to ZimEye.com the three officers were dragging their feet because they were allegedly given a $300 bribe to conceal the matter.

“The three officers are being probed because they were given $ 300 by the truck driver. They are deeply reluctant to open the docket fearing they will be exposed in the scam,” said the female cop.

She added:”The truck was driven to Balmain Mashava Supermarket where it was parked while the driver connived with the cops to conceal the matter. The transaction was processed via Ecocash to the officers.As a result a report was made to ZIMRA. CID officers have also been instructed to investigate the matter” A ZIMRA official, Shoperai Muonwa, said she would only respond to questions forwarded in writing.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector, Charity Mazula, said she was unaware of the matter. “Nothing of that sort has been brought to my attention. I am not aware of the issue,” said Mazula.