ZRP HORROR BLOODY DEATH: Latest Details Emerge

Ray Nkosi| ZimEye.com brings our valued readers and contributors fresh details from the ZRP horror death in which a police officer allegedly gunned himself down at Matapi Police Station, Mbare yesterday.

The horrific incident was exclusively revealed by ZimEye.com within minutes of happening late Tuesday evening. ALSO READ-ZRP Cop Fatally Shoots Self.

ZimEye can reveal that the police service have of late classified the incident as a suicide. Documented reasons why this has been done were not clear at the time of writing amid questions on how and why a police officer would shoot themself while at work.

However ZimEye.com sources at the centre of the investigation, submitted compelling evidence that the police officer was having a domestic problem which drove him to the edge. ZimEye is at present probing the domestic matter.

Contacted for comment, national spokesperson for the police, Charity Charamba said she was still to be briefed on the inside details despite having been told about it.

“Yes I can confirm that we have received such a report, but I am yet to be briefed on the circumstances surrounding the incident,” she said.

ZimEye.com is following closely as events unfold.