Zuma Slams African Despots

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has slammed some governments and leaders in the continent for causing the suffering of their people.

She singled out South Sudan, where violent atrocities have been committed against civilians as the aftermath of a fallout between President Salvar Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar, in 2013 continues.

Some 500 000 people have been killed and about 2 million displaced in the world’s newest country.

Delivering her New Year message in Addis Ababa on Tuesday, Dlamini-Zuma blamed the leaders of some countries.

She pointed out other countries such as Burundi, Central African Republic and The Gambia were also besieged by crises, caused mainly by those countries’ governments.

“Our governments and leadership are there to protect the vulnerable, to serve the people, not to be the cause of the people’s suffering and retrogression,” she said.

“Enough is enough. Africans deserve better, and we must all work towards better days, and towards peace, stability and development.”

Dlamini-Zuma said the crises overshadowed several successful elections held in some AU member states.

She urged aggrieved parties to respect the will of the people, abide by their national and international obligations, as well as resort to all non-violent and legal means in resolving electoral disputes. ANA