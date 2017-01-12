IN PICTURES: Zvorwadza, Zimbos Storm Kenyan Embassy in London

ZVORWADZA joins the demo against rendition.

Zimbabweans joined hands under the NGOs MaZimbabweans Yes We Can (MZYWCAN), Zimbabwe Human Rights Organisation (ZHRO), Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), and other organisations in demonstrating against the Kenyan Airways collusion with the UK Border Agency in deporting Zimbabweans using a company called CAPITAL to forcefully deport the failed asylum seekers.

Some asylum seekers are even sedated or tranquillised to be forcefully lifted or using heavy-handedness onto the plane. This is totally against human rights.

These vulnerable asylum seekers are then airlifted by Kenyan Airline to be handed over to Zimbabwean security Agencies, mainly Central Intelligence Organisation the notorious CIO.

It was against this background that the Zimbabweans converged at the Kenyan High Commission to vent their anger against the airways partnership with Capital the company used to deport people by U.K. Border Agency.

The protesters sang, danced and played the drum. Stendrick Zvorwadza, JOHN BURKE and Peter SIDINDI handed over the petition and they promised that they will be back in their numbers. By David Kadzutu