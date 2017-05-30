⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Man Fakes Robbery After Giving Cash To Small House

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu| Aaron Jakwi, a married man in Chivhu, had to fake a robbery after sensing a potential domestic fight with wife. That was after he spoiled his girlfriend with $700 from family money.

The man had to make a false police report claiming he was robbed.

However, the man landed in double trouble by police for faking the robbery alert before the police.

Aaron of 66 York Street, Chivhu, appeared before Magistrate Story Rushambwa, facing charges of supplying false information to a public authority as defined in Section 180(1) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

In a desperate attempt to atone for his misdemeanors after giving his girlfriend the cash, Jakwi thought of creating a scene of robbery when in fact he had given the money to his girlfriend for the upkeep of a child he sired with her.

The court heard that on May 13 this year, Jakwi went to the ZRP Chivhu Charge Office where he reported to Constable Manjovo that he had been “attacked by four assailants at Engen Filling Station.”

He further claimed he was hit on the forehead and lost consciousness. He woke up to “a loss of $ 1800, two mobile phones, a woolen hat and a corduroy jacket.He then said he was assisted by one Chikodzi who phoned his wife, ” the court heard.

It was later discovered that Jakwi had stage managed the robbery.

Some of the belongings he claimed had been stolen were later found by police at his house.

Jakwi was initially sentenced to 12 months in jail.He was then ordered to perform 280 hours of community service at Runyararo Primary School.