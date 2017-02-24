105 People Drown, 593 Marooned As Community Dams Burst

THE Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has said about 2 000 homesteads have been destroyed by rains leaving 635 families homeless countrywide.

In disaster situation report dating back to October, The CPU indicated that on Wednesday seven pupils were injured when a classroom block collapsed on them at Nakapande Secondary School in Binga.

The extent of injuries was not ascertained.

The report highlighted that 105 people drowned, 593 were marooned while 40 were rescued and three died. In the same report it was highlighted that lightning struck 118 people killing 12.

The CPU stated that 71 schools and five health institutions have also been affected while 71 community dams have burst.

The report shows 2 315 domestic animals died in the same period.

CPU deputy director Ms Sibusisiwe Ndlovu said Sipepa in Tsholotsho remain at high risk of flooding.

She said due to the spilling of Gwayi River children were no longer going to school.

“This is arguably the most severely affected district in the country to date and a considerable number of households have lost their homes to flooding or excessive moisture… The total number of the displaced is 850 to date inclusive of school children and infants. The local school also flooded and children cannot access the school,” she said.

Ms Ndlovu said she was happy with the swift reaction by humanitarian organisations that are already on the ground to assist the affected villagers.

She said human/animal conflicts are emerging in Lupane where animals such as buffalos were terrorising villagers.

Ms Ndlovu said prevalence of fall army worm remained a challenge for communities.

She said in Midland’s Mberengwa District, about 80 homesteads were destroyed while livestock were washed away in the process.

“The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society is making arrangements to deliver tents to the affected households. Efforts are underway by District Development Fund and state roads to repair the damaged bridges. The district is making arrangements to engage responsible authorities to carry out repairs to water supplies in affected institutions and to repair downed power lines,” she said. – State Media