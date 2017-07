Thirteen Zimbabwe Prison Services (ZPS) officers from Bindura and Guruve were reportedly injured when a prison truck they were travelling in overturned in Mazowe this morning.

Sources privy to the development allege the driver lost control and the truck overturned on their way to Chikurubi for sports gala.

“The driver lost control and the truck overturned thirteen officers were injured and rushed to Chikurubi hospital.”- State Media