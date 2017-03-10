13 Killed In Bulawayo-Gwanda Accident Identified

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says 13 people who died on the spot in an accident which occurred at the 8 kilometre peg along the Bulawayo-Gwanda highway early morning yesterday have been identified.

In a statement , police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said the deceased are Agnes Ngwenya aged 55, Danisani Masukume 40, Esther Moyo Mangena 21, Gift Sibanda 43, Gladys Nyathi 65, Grace Ndemera 48, Gracious Sibanda 41, Luke Sibanda 65, Margaret Dube 46, Rebecca Dube 65, Sinikiwe Mangena 32, Sovia Sibanda 37 and Yvonne Machingauta 31.

Chief Superintendent Nyathi said the ZRP would like to express its deepest sorrow to families who lost their relatives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

He added that the police continue to urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling at night as it is difficult to observe the condition of the road due to poor visibility.- State Media