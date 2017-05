Lusaka – A bus accident that occurred last night near Luangwa has claimed over 14 lives so far.

The bus belongs to Kapena Bus Services

The driver lost control causing the bus to fall off a cliff plunging in a ditch and dead bodies retrieved so far are fourteen (14) while some passengers remain trapped.

The bus driver is said to have defied the night-ban regulation restricting public and passenger vehicles from moving at night. PF News