14 People Dead – Nyagomo Bemoans Poor Road System

Barbara Nyagomo | It is with great shock, dismay and anger that The Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe has received the news of the passing away of 14 family members in a road accident involving a truck and a Kombi. We wish to pass our deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends and we share this sad moment with them, the PDZ Organising Secretary Mfazo Mpunzi said.

Road carnages are becoming a norm as a result of the failure by the government to manage national infrastructure especially roads. Had the government been efficient and accountable this accident would not have occurred and the family wouldn’t have to endure such a heart-wrecking loss. As the PDZ we demand that the government declares this accident a national disaster and it must forthwith provide the family with the necessary financial support. This accident is a result of government negligence and undue concern for the lives of all Zimbabweans.

We further demand that the Minister of Transport, Communication and Infrastructural Development Hon Joram Gumbo offer an apology to the family and the entire nation for his gross incompetence. Failure to do such, the Hon President Robert Mugabe must relieve him of his duties with immediate effect. Such loss of human life is indeed unacceptable.

As Party we furthermore demand that the government through the Ministry of Transport immediately take measures to fix the Bulawayo-Beitbridge road and immediately assure the people of Zimbabwe that our roads are safe. It is enraging to witness the proliferation of accidents exacerbated by the appalling state of our roads. Mugabe’ government is without any shadow of doubt responsible for such loss of live, ostensibly due to absolute failure to properly maintain and ameliorate the state of our roads.

PDZ wishes to raise the consciousness of all Zimbabweans to the undeniable fact that we are governed by a syndicate of economic saboteurs bent on looting our national wealth for personal gain at the expense of national infrastructural development. We call upon all Zimbabweans to participate in la democratic process of removing this tyrannical regime and establish a new democratic government that will prioritise human life and spearhead nationhood and nation building and drive polices that will take people from penury to a better and fulfilling life guaranteed of the absence of road carnages of this nature.