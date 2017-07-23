15 Zimbabwean Lawyers On the Line of Fire for Misconduct

By Staff Reporter | The Law Society of Zimbabwe, President Misheck Hogwe has announced that there are 15 lawyers who they have summoned for disciplinary action for alleged corruption.

The Law Society of Zimbabwe regulates the conduct and practice of legal practitioners in Zimbabwe. To date the Law Society of Zimbabwe has a membership of about 1 500 practicing who are on their register.

Hogwe, on Friday told reporters in Harare at a media cocktail that his organization has lined up 15 lawyers for disciplinary hearing. “From the beginning of the year one legal practitioner was de-registered on account of misconduct and currently we have 15 applications pending before the relevant tribunal for the de-registration of legal practitioners for various acts of misconduct,” he said.

His executive secretary, Edward Mapara said 29 legal practitioners have had their practicing certificates over the past two decades. “We have since 1997 de-registered a cumulative number of 29 lawyers and that is over a period of 20 years, so on average we are saying one lawyer per year is de-registered and given the 1 500 lawyers we have, the number is very insignificant,” Mapara said.

Some of the prominent lawyers who the Law Society of Zimbabwe has de-registered include the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) Lovemore Madhuku and former Zanu PF Harare province chairman, Goodwills Masimirembwa. Madhuku has since been re-registered and is now practicing.