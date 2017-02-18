17 Drown in Horror Floods

SEVENTEEN people have so far drowned in Manicaland Province since the onset of the rainy season in November.

Police said most of the people were swept away while attempting to cross flooded rivers.

Most incidents happened in Chief Saunyama’s area of Nyanga between December 1 and February 6.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa, said all the bodies were retrieved.

“We urge people to desist from crossing flooded rivers. We also urge parents and guardians to ensure that their children do not stay or play near water bodies.

“They should accompany their children to school. Water reservoirs should always be secured. It is important to take precautionary measures to avoid unnecessary loss of lives,” said Insp Kakohwa.

Two siblings, Life and Energy Murembwe, aged seven and eight respectively, drowned on December 5 in Fungirai Village in Chief Marange’s area. The two, who were herding cattle along Manguwe Stream, drowned while swimming in a three-metre deep pool. The bodies were seen floating in the dam the following day.

In another incident, a six-year old boy, Paul Kurehwatira drowned in Mukuni River after he slipped while herding cattle with his brothers, Desire and William.

Prominent Nyangunzi lost her 11-month-old daughter, Bridget after she fell in a 20-litre bucketful of water and died instantly.

An illegal gold panner, Happimore Mazonde (28), drowned after he jumped into a flooded river while following an empty two-litre container which had been blown into the river by whirlwind on December 2.

In Buhera, a three-year-old boy, Ngaavongwe Malcom Musapukira drowned in Nyarushanga River in Chief Nyashanu’s area on December 18 after he was left unattended by his sisters, Praise and Sifelani aged nine and 11 respectively.

A one-year-old toddler, Kimberley Jobo, drowned in a two-metre deep well after her mother, Tariro left her unattended. The incident happened in Sekai Village under Chief Makoni in Rusape.

Amon Chiduku (64) of Fiki Village and Agabu Machote (30) also drowned after attempting to cross flooded rivers.

Last week, a four-year-old infant drowned after she slipped into Nyajezi River while attempting to follow her mother.

Alice Ngwaru (39) was on her way home from Village Eight in Chief Saunyama’s area in the company of her daughters, Patience and Nyasha and upon reaching a flooded Nyajezi River, Alice carried Patience and crossed the river leaving Nyasha behind. Alice left Patience on the other side of the river as she crossed back to take Nyasha. Patience followed her, but slipped into the river and drowned.

A five-year-old girl from Sahumani Village under Chief Mutasa was swept away on January 13, at around 12 noon after she attempted to cross a flooded river while heading to school. Her body was found floating in the river the following day.

On January 14, in Murodzi Village in Nyanga, a 66-year-old woman who had left home to Murodzi Farm to sell fruits and vegetables was swept away after she attempted to cross a flooded river. Villagers conducted a search after she had gone missing and found her body trapped in between stones in the river.

Odzi Primary School pupil, Shalom Mutopora (five) drowned on January 17 after she attempted to retrieve her shoe which she had dropped in Mutopora River. Efforts by villagers to rescue her were in vain.

The body of an unknown man believed to be in his early 20s was recently found floating in Dinhidza river in Zamuchiya village in Chipinge District. The body was discovered by a group of school children who were coming from Mariya Secondary School. The children alerted other villagers who went on to make a police report. They attended the scene and retrieved the body from the river. The body which was in a state of decomposition was conveyed to St Peter’s Mission Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

34-year-old Cynthia Nehwangura’s body was recently found floating along Mutorahuku River in Manyika Village under Chief Mutambara.

Police said Cynthia was a suspected mental patient. She had gone missing on January 17 at around 6pm. A villager, Morgan Manyika found Cynthia’s body on February 7 while he was looking for his cattle.

The body was at an advanced stage of decomposition. The body was conveyed to Mutambara Mission Hospital for post-mortem. Investigations are in progress. – State Media