18 Months For Mbanje Possession

THOMAS MAPFUMO SPEAKS – LIVE THOMAS MAPFUMO SPEAKS – LIVE Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, November 18, 2017

A 36-year- old Kwekwe man was yesterday sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for possessing 11,41 kilogrammes of dagga worth $1 141,50.

Harare magistrate, Ms Tildah Mazhande, sentenced Douglas Chibade to 24 months imprisonment but suspended 6 months on condition that he will not commit the same offence within 5 years.

Douglas Chibade of Etina Mine, Kwekwe pleaded guilty to contravening Chapter 09:23 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, “Dealing in Dangerous Drugs, Dagga.”

In passing sentence, the court considered that Chibade was a first offender and also a family man.

“In reaching this sentence, the court considered that the accused is a first offender, a father of three kids who look up to him for their upkeep and also that the accused pleaded guilty and did not waste the court’s time.

“However, the court has to weigh the interest of the accused and that of the community since the accused indicated that he wanted to sell the dagga, a dangerous drug, which is counter-productive to the community,” said Mazhande .

Ms Mazhande also indicated that being a first offender does not mean the accused will not have a custodial sentence.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chatora proved that on November 14 this year, officers from Braeside Police Station who were patrolling Mbare Musika were curious to see the contents of the black suitcase that Chibade was carrying and approached him.

They introduced themselves and requested to search the suitcase.

It is the state’s case that Bade voluntarily told the police that he was carrying three buckets of dagga.

The police proceeded to search and discovered three white plastics containing dagga and Bade was subsequently arrested.- state media