1979 CHANGE-FLOODS: Kasukuwere Declares National Disaster

The government has declared a national state of disaster following heavy rains which pounded most parts of the country since the onset of the rain season.

Speaking to the state broadcaster ZBC News, after a cabinet meeting, the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Saviour Kasukuwere confirmed the declaration saying several modalities are being put in place to mobilise funds to help flood victims and repair infrastructure.

The incessant rains have since claimed lives, destroyed bridges, roads, schools and thousands of homesteads.

Kasukuwere revealed that damage by the floods will cost millions of dollars, adding that it now requires the government to partner with the private sector and non-governmental organisations to mend the destroyed infrastructure.

Meanwhile, calls have been made for more emphasis on ensuring that the displaced residents are relocated to safe places and assisted to rebuild their homes after the situation normalises.

Speaking during the handover of a donation of 1000 loaves to the Sipepa community of Tsholotsho, the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province and Senator for Tsholotsho, Ambassador Cain Mathema noted that action was needed to ensure that the same people were not affected by floods in the future by way of moving them to higher ground while dams are constructed in the flood prone areas.

He paid tribute to all who had taken an effort to assist the people of his area.

Chairman of the Landa John Nkomo Memorial Trust who were the facilitators for the donation and son to the country’s late Vice President, Mr Jabulani Nkomo said his organisation had embarked on the mission of helping the people of Tsholotsho as a way of protecting the philanthropic legacy of his father.

Bakers Inn area manager, Mr Muzingaye Ndlovu said his organisation felt it has a moral obligation to assist the people of Tsholotsho.

President Robert Mugabe recently extended a helping hand by donating 10 000kg of mealie meal to the affected Tsholotsho residents.