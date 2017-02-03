2 Missing As Floods Wreck Havoc In Lupane

Villagers in Ward 19 in Lupane are still searching for two people that went missing after the 8-tonne truck they were travelling in was swept away as it crossed a flooded river.

The incident occurred around 5pm this Thursday (yesterday).

According to some of the people that were in the truck, the driver missed the bridge and the truck hit pillars before it over turned.

The 10 passengers that were at the back of the truck then jumped off and some were rescued, with injuries and taken to St. Lukes Hospital for treatment.

There are fears that the two missing people could have been killed by crocodiles and children have stopped going to school until the water levels drop.

Members of the police sub-aqua unit and the civil protection unit are still to attend to the incident.

Meanwhile, villagers this morning assisted a pregnant woman in labour to cross the flooded Bubi River to St. Lukes Hospital for delivery. – State Media