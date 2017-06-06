2 Teachers Rape School Girls, Rush To Secretly Pay Lobola

Two teachers raped school girls and then rushed to pay lobola for them.

The two who are from Fambidzanai High School in Bikita have been charged with improper conduct.

Provincial education director, Zedious Chitiga confirmed the development saying they have instituted unspecified action against them.

A total of six teachers are said to be part of similar acts.

The matter only became public when parents petitioned the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. It was then revealed that six teachers from Fambidzani were involved in affairs with pupils.

But government has to date only manged to secure disciplinary action on the two.

Chitiga made the announcement saying,

“We do not tolerate misappropriate conduct with pupils.

“We have dealt with many cases, not only at the school you are referring to (Fambidzanai). There are other cases of teachers facing various offences, some of which involve misappropriate conduct. Anybody found operating outside the professional conduct will be brought to book and will be dealt with accordingly.” – Newsday