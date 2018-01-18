20-Metre Rock Crack Leaves Uzumba Villagers Looking For Answers

Villagers in the Mashambanhaka area of Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) have been left in awe after a doomed inselberg developed a crack which has left the community searching for answers.

It is a phenomenon that will need both geographical scientists and traditional experts, to interrogate and present the fact, if it is to give closure to the community of Mashambanhaka in UMP.

The cause is not known but villagers say on the sunset of January 11, they heard a blast, which echoed beyond 20 kilometres and the next thing the doomed inselberg, had a crack stretching over 20 metres.

The argument is could it be climate change effects or traditional signals?

In all this the villagers are appealing for expert assistance to establish the real cause of the cracks which have left the ground shaking and they are afraid a repeat of the phenomenon will have devastating effects.

The place has almost become a tourist attraction as people from the area and passers-by are thronging the doomed inselberg to get a feel of this rare occurrence.

Whether there is a scientific or traditional explanation this incident has left this usually quite community searching for answers.

  • mai Chibwe

    Scientists and traditionalists working on the sape project looking for same truth? How?

    The traditionalists, if they speak Shona will see it as proof that diesel is preparing to issue from a rock. Truth will never be associated with them no matter how long they stay there looking at the evidence.

    Some of them will say Mhondoro, Mugabe is the cause.

  • Bluntboy

    Climate change is just a hoax of our lifetime. When all gullies in the world developed was it because the carbon emissions?

  • Farai72

    Zvipini. Zvipini. Zvipini mazviwanza!

  • Cheeenozy

    Poppycock what are all those Geologists at UZ and Ministry of Mines paid for?
    Plate tectonics???????