20 Years Prison For Mawarire

Mujuru: I Was Never Part Of Mugabe's Syste Mujuru Grilled by Lawyer Mahere Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017

The Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching the popular #ThisFlag protest movement faces up to 20 years in prison for organizing protests against President Robert Mugabe in New York.

Evan Mawarire was arrested at Harare International Airport on his return home Wednesday. He is yet to appear in court.

Mawarire has been charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Lawyer Harrison Nkomo says the charges arise partly from his role in organizing anti-Mugabe protests during the U.N. General Assembly in September last year.

Mawarire is accused of organizing Zimbabweans “to converge in New York to confront the president of Zimbabwe,” according to a police statement seen by The Associated Press and confirmed by his lawyers Thursday. – Fox News