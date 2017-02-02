20 Years Prison For Mawarire

HARARE, Zimbabwe –  The Zimbabwe pastor who fled to the United States after launching the popular #ThisFlag protest movement faces up to 20 years in prison for organizing protests against President Robert Mugabe in New York.

Evan Mawarire was arrested at Harare International Airport on his return home Wednesday. He is yet to appear in court.

Mawarire has been charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

Lawyer Harrison Nkomo says the charges arise partly from his role in organizing anti-Mugabe protests during the U.N. General Assembly in September last year.

Mawarire is accused of organizing Zimbabweans “to converge in New York to confront the president of Zimbabwe,” according to a police statement seen by The Associated Press and confirmed by his lawyers Thursday. – Fox News

  • Mutunhu Une Mago

    bullshit 20 years for standing up against tyranny! only in rotten zimbabwe will citizens be punished for speaking against corruption and mismanagement. Where is our God?

  • David Banner

    Exactly! this is a great injustice.. We are the most opressed people in Africa, and this is exactly what a dictatorship does!.. Oppress the people until there is no hope left! This has gone way too far!

  • Cyber Mujibha

    Chinoda kufa chinovingira…why did he come back kuzozviisa mumukanwa mamupere…This time people will let him go to jail …He will never get away with embarrassing Zim 1…Atomama uyu!!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    20 000 lives were lost killed for opposing Mugabe and his one party state’s intentions; and for supporting Joshua Nkomo and ZAPU; not mention the determined attempts at assimilation over a period of 36 years to date.

    20 years is nothing!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    When the first signs of this dictatorship came to light after 20 000 lives were lost by 1987; you should have wisened up then. Its too late to cry over spilt milk!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    It was ethnic cleansing through assimilation. To date, it hasnt stopped!!

  • Mutunhu Une Mago

    You are a mad dog

  • Cyber Mujibha

    Shutup wena if 20 000 Dzvitis were killed there wouldn’t be any dzviti to talk about…20 000 is too big a number…maybe only 5000 were killed which is a miniscule considering South Africa is having a population of 45 million…Pasi nemadzviti!!!!!! Ichooooo!!!

  • mujibha

    And why did you sign the unity agreement? What did you want us to do? You had already capitulated.

  • Cheremba

    Cyber you talk as if you are in the toilet. Even if its 5 people who were killed are you sure that you glory yourself with that?

  • Chinoz

    You should be posting from ….re where all those with no identity lives according to President Mugabe (who spoke about you dwellers of this place where every men is your father……..totemless people)

  • Cyber Mujiba (Rubbish)

    At least he has came with a new shirt and jean trousers maybe achadzikama. When he left he was wearing t-shirts, which is not suitable dressing for a person of his age.

  • Fogmaster

    They dont have evidence he said that, let alone witnesses

  • Rorenz Hovekutsva

    They just re-creating another Mandela. Talk about going far

  • the boy

    Its Mugabe’s end game. how can we allow a young man to rot in jail for protesting against a 93-year old’s leadrership. Ini semukomana mudiki I will not allow that. over my dead body

  • the boy

    Mugabe akauraya maNdebele kusati kwaane internet manje izvezvi haalume, we hold more intelligence than his army and CIOs combined!!!!! Asekuru neshamwari dzavo vajaira tuskiri twekudhara. Vaitofunga kuti vachamutora pasina aona

  • Doc

    What 20000

  • Boarder Gezi

    You must be asleep not to see the light that shines so bright,this guy has been sent for government to react exactly the way they did so that Donie Trump will come to this fella’s rescue and to the ultimate removal of baba Chatunga.

  • mujibha

    Vangauchida kuti ndigare kuBhuhera mazindebvu anetsvina

  • Zunzanyika

    Ko Madzviti akaura mashona manganI? How many did they murder? It would be interesting to see the numbers. Every life matter!

  • Wl

    Whre is Beatrice and and the Human rights guys ???

  • xola

    ..

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Pretence and dishonesty is what has led Zimbabwe to what it is today.

    Please face the truth for once; if only for the sake of our nation; our children and our chidren’s children’s future.

    Some of us are really tired of 36 years of mayhem. We want peace and genuine harmony in our nation!!!!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Who is “us”? The accord was betwern PF ZAPU and ZANU. who is “us” in this whole thing?

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Are you ZANU PF; who did the killing? I guess you are in Zimbabwe enjoying ZANU PF rule!!

  • Cry the beloved country

    Yash neh? Zimbabwe is in real shit with such people like you. This is beyond indoctrination. I just dont know what it is!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Ok. Then enjoy the oppression. Nation building and peaceful co existence always starts with emphathy with trials and tribulations of thise of one who is not your own. I see you havent gotten to that stage!!

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    …and who is “you”?

    I never signed any so called “unity” accord.

    And by the way; “unity” between who?

    Speaking for myself; I have never been divided with any Zimbabwean.

    Since I was born, I have friends and relatives across the length and breath of Zim and I speak no less than four AFRICAN languages.

    I remain a proud Zimbabwean, who is a Royal Mthwakazi!!

  • Doc

    Am already at the stage of empathy with my matebele brothers.Actually past that….And now looking at how to make ZIMBABWE work.

    My response was directed at your seemingly biased view…Of saying The pastors 20 years of possible jail term is nothing.

    But ,I must admit,for once with the tone of your response I’m speechless.

  • Doc

    That’s a new perspective that you have there.A good one at that