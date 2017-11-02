200 Workers Lose Jobs As Mzembi Grabs Poultry Farm

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo |Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi will soon take over the biggest chicken farm in the province.

Mzembi’ s decision to grab the farm will affect 200 workers at the farm who will lose their jobs because the Minister is planning to carry out his personal projects.

Speaking to journalists at the inauguration party for Masvingo State Minister, Dr Paul Chimedza on Monday, Mzembi said he had an offer letter in his possession and he was ready to take over Banquest Farm owned by Helen Mitchell.

Ironically Chimedza who has vowed to push embattled Masvingo Provincial Chairman, Ezra Chadzamira out of Crest Ibeka Farm has thrown his weight behind Mzembi’ s decision to invade the farm.

Mzembi was stopped from invading the property by the late Masvingo State Minister Shuvai ‘Ben’ Mahofa who also intended to elbow the youthful Minister out of Masvingo South Constituency.

“I have an offer letter which I obtained in 2015.I will certainly take over the farm next week when I return from an international trip.I will carry out my own projects at the farm,” said Mzembi.

Banquest Farm produces 100 000 day old chicks and 50 000 eggs per week.