2018 ELECTION WOMEN: Use Your Dirty Torn Panties To Wipe Mugabe’s Face

Staff Reporter | Controversial MDC parliamentarian Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga has told women to take off their old, torn and dirty underwear and wipe them on President Robert Mugabe’s picture on the ballot box and wave him good bye, voting opposition coalition.

Addressing over 4000 women from opposition parties gathered at the Bulawayo Amphitheater to launch an opposition parties voter registration outreach today, Misihairabwi Mushonga said that the women should go to the polling stations smiling with confidence that all their poverty and suffering will be coming to an end in the election by voting Mugabe out.

“On election day take those old torn panties you are having because you can’t afford new ones as a result of Mugabe’s mismanagement of the economy.”

“When you get inside the voting point take the panty off and wipe it on Mugabe’s face tell him foetsek and then cast your vote against him,” said Mushonga.

The no nonsense speaking Mushonga also immediately called on the supporters of the political parties to unite and speak with one voice for all the leaders of the opposition parties.

Mushonga said this castigating MDCT members who were not cheering for speakers from the other parties and only cheering for MDCT speakers. She also castigated the MDCT members for deciding to seat on their own separate from members of other political parties.

Mushonga congratulated the women from Bulawayo for coming in numbers to attend the gathering which saw the 3000 seating capacity venue overflowing. She said the plan by the women leadership in the parties was to urge all women to go out and each get a hundred other women to register as voters.

“Already here in Bulawayo I can see 400 000 registered women voters if each one of you go out and get 100 other women to register,” she said.