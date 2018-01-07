2018 POLLS: Ngarivhume Gives Mnangagwa A Fresh Headache

Statement | Today the 7th of January 2018, Transform Zimbabwe President, Jacob Ngarivhume, accompanied with part of TZ Executive held a massive meeting in Mashonaland East provincial capital, Marondera.

The meeting was a second meeting of the day for the young, vibrant and energetic leader, with the first meeting being held in Bikita in the morning.

Addressing a packed crowd, President Ngarivhume said the Transform Zimbabwe journey started as a prayer group after understanding that Zimbabwe needed intercession, which then led to the birth of Prayer Network Zimbabwe, PNZ, in 2009.

He said a nation is comprised of the spiritual and the physical. He added that an election is first won in the spirit realm before it is won in the ballot box, 2008 elections bears witness. President Ngarivhume said PNZ started to pray for the 2018 elections back in 2009 when God had revealed to them the presidential candidates and everything God showed him, has been coming into reality.

President Ngarivhume promised the people of Marondera that the 2018 elections will be well and the results will leave the nation shocked. He said if Zimbabwe fails to raise leaders who fear God, then Zimbabwe will never be saved from the mess that we find ourselves in. He added that only God fearing leaders can transform this nation and set it back on the track.

The President said TZ fought for electoral reforms, together with other democratic forces under the banner of NERA and currently is a member of the MDC- Alliance, which is comprised of 7 opposition political parties, including MDC-T. He was the first Alliance Spokesperson before Welshman Ncube.

He said TZ’s economic recovery policies is the need to attract Foreign Direct Investment but to attract investors, Zimbabwe need to have policy consistency and abolish the Indeginisation policy that claim 51% off in every business invested.

President Ngarivhume rounded off his speech by reiterating that the failure of Zimbabwe has been a failure of leadership. ‘Hakuna mbavha inopedza humbavha uye hakuna muroyi anopedza huroyi’, the President clarified Ngarivhume. He said the current crop of leaders are all corrupt and they will never stop corruption. He also fumed that it was shameful when Obert Mpofu nicknamed Dumbuguru condemns corruption whilst he is the master of the game.

In conclusion, President Ngarivhume said Mugabe was the Red sea and Mnangagwa is the Jordan river, so easy to cross.

Amai Ngarivhume then took to the stage where she encouraged all the people to register to vote and also to cast their vote wisely in this year’s defining election, women taking the lead.

