Matemadanda Says Abductions Are Fake And Are A Foreign Project

Share

By Dorrothy Moyo| Exactly 2 years ago, he was in trouble with the government, being abducted and receiving support from the MDC party and in the below video, he is seen bodyguarded by MDC members. (The date is 7th Sept 2017.)

This time, the abducted is now the Abductor, as it were – Defence and War Veterans’ Affairs Deputy Minister, Victor Matemadanda has said the abductions are being planned as a project by America and Britain(as reported by the state media).

Although there was no direct quote of Matemadanda naming Britain, or America for allegedly creating abduction stories, the state owned Herald stated this as what he said.

Matemadanda was quoted saying, “what is interesting is that everyone who is abducted, we see cameras behind. Even when MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa alleged that there was an attempt to abduct him, we saw it on camera being covered.

“These abductions are planned. I don’t know who plans them but I think it’s the person who has information about them. They are so timed that every second of it is recorded. Everything that happens is captured from the time it starts,” said Matemadanda.

He continued saying:

“They’re doing it because it’s a project. We know some of the people involved in the project. We’re not going to be threatened by America and Britain. We’ll not lose sleep about what they say. They have been saying it for years.

“These are cooked up abductions. Why would someone prefer to lose sleep and drag someone from their house just to go and dip them in the sewers? It’s very funny. A normal person can tell that these are fake abductions,” said Matemadanda.

DO YOU AGREE WITH MATEMADANDA?